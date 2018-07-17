Clear

URGENT - Trump offers support for US intel agencies following Putin news conference

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump voiced support Tuesday for US intelligence agencies, a day after he refused to accept their findings on Russia's election meddling over the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to take action to prevent further interference. Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country's efforts had no impact on the final results. He also called his summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, a success.

Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
