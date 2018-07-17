Watch Trump change his words from Putin summit

Scroll for more content...

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, is calling on President Donald Trunp's interpreter from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to testify before Congress.

"I'm calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump's meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf," Shaheen tweeted Tuesday.

She isn't the only Democratic lawmaker calling for questioning the translator. Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts had called for the testimony in a series of tweets criticizing Trump on Monday.

"And that was only what we saw on live TV. @realDonaldTrump's translator should come before Congress and testify as to what was said privately immediately. If Republicans are as outraged as they claim, then issue the subpoena today. 2/2," Kennedy tweeted.

The statements come after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to admonish Trump for his comments at the summit Monday and as many lawmakers are hoping to get more answers about what was discussed behind closed doors.

It is unclear if Republicans, who control the witness list for committees on Capitol Hill, would ask the interpreter to testify.

The meeting between Trump and Putin was one-on-one and did not include staff other than the interpreters.