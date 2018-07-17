Clear
Horse-drawn carriage companies say new rule in STL threatens their business

Horse-drawn carriage companies say new rule in STL threatens their business

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 10:04 PM
Updated: Jul. 17, 2018 10:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Horse-drawn carriage companies say a new regulation in St. Louis could put them out of business.

The regulation, which took effect last week, states if the National Weather Service forecast says it will be 93 degrees or warmer then horses can't work for 24 hours.

Shannon Nickless, who own Claddagh Carriages in Dupo, Illinois says the new rule threatens the business. His company is one of four that provides carriages in St. Louis CIty

"With no money coming in, we can't feed our horses," said Shannon. "At that point, we're being asked to sell our horses."

Nickless says he does not put his horses in danger. All four companies have agreed to not run the horses when it was warmer than 93 degrees but they say they will no follow the 24-hour rule.

