25 gunshots fired at residence

About 25 gunshots rang out in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to police.At 3:45 a.m., a High Poi...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 1:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 1:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

About 25 gunshots rang out in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to police.

At 3:45 a.m., a High Point police officer heard the shots.

As the officer worked to identify where the shots were fired, a resident called 911 to report that someone was shooting at their house on the 300 block of Hobson St., police said.

No one was injured.

Police were unable to find a suspect or suspects.

Officials say they are canvassing the area for evidence and believe only one home was hit.

Police plan to return to the scene in daylight to continue their canvass.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
