Surveillance video shows woman abandoning husky outside humane society

A Mid-Michigan humane society is looking to identify a woman seen abandoning a dog outside their facility.The ...

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 1:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 1:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Mid-Michigan humane society is looking to identify a woman seen abandoning a dog outside their facility.

The Humane Society of Midland County posted the security footage on their Facebook page after they say a woman left a large, intact male Siberian Husky in a fenced in area outside the shelter on Friday night.

"Last time a dog was left after hours the dog turned out to not only be stolen, but was from another county. Thankfully we were able to reunite that dog with its family, but it was by pure luck and isn't likely to happen twice," the humane society wrote.

Now, the shelter is looking to find out where the dog came from. They believe he is about two to three years old. He was not microchipped.

"We need to find out if the dog is a stray, and where it was found so the proper locations can be contacted. We aren't looking to place blame (although this clearly violates our policies and the dog's best interest) we are looking to get more information so we can do right by this dog," the shelter wrote.

If you have more information about the dog, please contact the shelter.

