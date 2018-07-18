Clear

Beyoncé pregnancy rumors swirl

Fans have been sharing footage from Beyoncé's "On the Run II" tour with her husband Jay-Z to try to figure out if a fourth child is on the way.

We've been here before, Beyhive.

At least once a year, there apparently has to be speculation that Beyoncé is pregnant and it seems it's that time of year again.

Fans have been sharing footage from her current "On the Run II" tour with hubby Jay-Z to try and read the tea leaves as to whether a fourth child is on the way.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's album lyrics: Settling scores?

The buzz seems to have kicked off more than a week ago after the singer rested her hand on her stomach while performing "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

Footage of the moment was posted on social media, and the move reminded fans of her first pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Things got even more interesting after Bey posted a photo of herself next to the number four.

She and Jay are already the parents of 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.

There have also been videos of her recent performances posted by followers with more speculation.

Of course, all of this can be explained in other ways. The number four has special meaning to Jay and Bey. Her birthday is September 4 and Jay's is December 4. They both have the number tattooed on their hands. Their daughter's middle name, "Ivy," is in honor of the roman numeral four.

But that would take all of the fun out of it wouldn't it?

In the meantime, the couple have wrapped up their European tour. They'll next travel to North America for additional shows.

Beyonce and Jay-Z among headliners at Mandela concert in South Africa

CNN has reached out to reps for the couple for comment, but we'll probably know when you know.

Which is to say, Beyoncé tells the world what she wants it to know when she wants us to know it.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
