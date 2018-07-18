Clear

FBI Searching for Suspects in Casino Robbery

The FBI is searching for two suspects who robbed the Mazatzal Casino near Payson early Tuesday morning.

According to Jill McCabe with the FBI Phoenix Field Office, the two men entered the casino just before 12:30 a.m. carrying a long gun and pistols.

McCabe said the men fired shots inside the casino and threatened employees before fleeing across Highway 87 to a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are both described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build. They were last seen wearing all black clothes with black hoods.

McCabe said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the FBI at 623-466-1999 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

