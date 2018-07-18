Clear

Foster child who touched the lives of thousands finds a forever family

10-year-old Jerimiah's story went viral after being featured on KFOR's "A Place to Call Home." Caring people from as ...

10-year-old Jerimiah's story went viral after being featured on KFOR's "A Place to Call Home." Caring people from as far away as New Zealand reached out wanting to adopt this young man.

OKDHS received more than 3,000 inquiries in less than two weeks. On Tuesday the agency announced they've identified a family for Jerimiah.

"We are excited to report that we believe we have found the perfect family for Jerimiah!" Spokesperson for OKDHS Casey White said.

"However, we have many more children and youth just like him who also need their forever homes. We hope if Jerimiah's story called on your heart to consider adoption or foster care, you continue your journey to become approved and open your heart and home to a child in need. Oklahoma's children need you."

It will take months before Jerimiah's adoption finalization is complete.

There are currently around 700 Oklahoma children legally free to adopt.

