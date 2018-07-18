Replica Of World's Largest Viking Ship Open For Tours In Mass.

A replica of the world's largest Viking ship is now on display in Plymouth.

Tickets are on sale to tour the Norwegian ship "The Draken" now through Friday at the town wharf. There are also lectures and a documentary screening at the Pilgrim Haul Museum.

Guides will show visitors what it was like to live on board and explain how the ship was made with oak, tar and silk.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5 to 15.

The Draken will be back in Massachusetts in August.