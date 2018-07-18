A replica of the world's largest Viking ship is now on display in Plymouth.
Scroll for more content...
Tickets are on sale to tour the Norwegian ship "The Draken" now through Friday at the town wharf. There are also lectures and a documentary screening at the Pilgrim Haul Museum.
Guides will show visitors what it was like to live on board and explain how the ship was made with oak, tar and silk.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5 to 15.
The Draken will be back in Massachusetts in August.
Related Content
- Replica Of World's Largest Viking Ship Open For Tours In Mass.
- Boy with autism builds world's largest Lego Titanic replica
- Symphony of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship sets sail
- Rare find: Mass grave may belong to Viking Great Army
- 15 biggest cruise ships in the world
- Stopped train, bomb threat cause delays for Navy ship tours
- World's largest freshwater pearl up for auction in the Netherlands
- Paris or China: Can you tell real thing from replica?
- The world's greenest cruise ship will have sails
- Dubai opens world's tallest hotel