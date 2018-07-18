Mother and baby die mysteriously, 2-year-old survives

A mother and her infant child were found dead in a Cherokee County home in the Cedar Mill Crossing neighborhood, Tuesday morning.

A family member requested a welfare check after not hearing from 31-year-old victim, Holly Whitley. Once in the home, deputies located the bodies of the mother and infant, as well as a two-year-old girl who appeared to be unharmed.

It's what everybody's talking about in this quiet subdivision off Kellogg Creek Road called Cedar Mill Crossing.

"It's just very surprising. I mean, this neighborhood is safe. It's been a safe neighborhood, so I don't know what to say," says neighbor Matt Freeman. "I would be shocked if it's anything other than a freak incident."

Freeman says his heart breaks for the family. With little information from sheriff's investigators, some can't help but wonder if it was a case of carbon monoxide poisoning or perhaps an accidental electrocution.

Her last Facebook post shows her smiling with her husband as they hold their son. Authorities won't say much about the case, other than they've ruled out foul play. They do not believe this was a murder or a suicide. No one was home when we checked Wednesday morning.

The GBI will conduct the autopsies on Thursday. Cherokee County authorities say they won't comment further about this case until they get the results of those autopsies, which could take weeks.