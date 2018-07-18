Clear
PD: Man threatens to kill Phoenix TSA agent because she's female

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 10:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was arrested at Sky Harbor International Airport for threatening to kill a female TSA agent because she is a woman.

Phoenix police report that on June 25 they responded to an unruly passenger at checkpoint B at Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport.

When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Mohamed Hussein, who was accused of threatening to kill a female TSA agent because she is female.

Police say Hussein continued to argue and threaten officers saying, "he didn't have to listen to police officers, especially female officers."

As police tried to get Hussein to sit in a chair, he reportedly resisted by grabbing a female officer by the neck.

He was then placed into custody.

Hussein has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
