White House reveals range of topics for Trump-Putin meeting

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday listed a number of topics that were included in President Donald Trump's private one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Sanders listed Syrian humanitarian aid, Israeli security, North Korea, denuclearization, Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea, reducing Russian and US nuclear arsenals, and "your favorite topic" -- Russian interference in elections -- during Wednesday's briefing for reporters.
Sanders said the meeting reflected the "beginning of the dialogue with Russia and our administration and theirs, and we're going to continue working through those things."
Sanders also said Putin's proposal to have Russian prosecutors question US officials, including former US Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, arose in Trump's meeting but that said no agreements had been reached.
"He said it was an interesting idea. He didn't commit to anything," Sanders said. "We've committed to nothing."
