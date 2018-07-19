Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

Scroll for more content...

-- President Trump said that Russia is no longer targeting the US, contradicting what his top intelligence official said earlier this week. He also continued to defend his comments at the news conference with Vladimir Putin.

-- Today's White House press briefing is the first one in two weeks. Follow live updates here.

-- Documents reveal the Trump administration knew ending protections for hundreds of thousands of Central Americans living in the US could cause more illegal immigration. They did it anyway.

-- Former President Barack Obama said men have been getting on his nerves.

-- Now that they're out of the hospital, the Thailand youth soccer team and their coach describe what it was like to be trapped.

-- The Papa John's founder, who admitted to using the N-word in a conference call, said it was a mistake for him to resign.

-- Europe hit Google with a record $5 billion fine for unfairly pushing its apps on smartphone users.

-- Elon Musk apologized for calling one of the men involved in the Thai cave rescue mission a "pedo."

-- A suspect in possible serial killings in Houston has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder - with the possibility of more charges to come.

-- Here we go again with the Beyonc- baby rumors.

-- Bruce Springsteen's one-man show is coming to Netflix so you don't have to go broke trying to see it live.