Campaign arm for House Democrats raises record-breaking $15.2 million in June

The committee charged with delivering a House majority for Democrats in the midterm elections raised $15.2 million in the month of June, its best fundraising month of the 2018 cycle so far and the latest sign of Democratic enthusiasm ahead of November.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced the haul Wednesday. The announcement comes on the heels of a strong fundraising quarter for Democratic House candidates and builds on months of robust fundraising by House Democrats' chief campaign committee.

Last month, the DCCC broke its record for May fundraising with a $11.2 million haul.

The National Republican Congressional Committee had yet to release its June fundraising figures as of Wednesday but has trailed the DCCC in monthly fundraising since January of this year. While the committees ended May neck-and-neck in cash-on-hand at just over $60 million, the DCCC announced it now had over $68 million banked going forward.

June was the strongest fundraising month of the 2018 election cycle for the DCCC, which said it raised nearly $5.5 million online, and over $2.2 million on June 30 alone -- the last day of the reporting period. The committee also said it has received donations from over 387,000 first-time contributors this cycle and that the average June contribution online was $20.

For the entire 2018 election cycle, the DCCC announced it had raised a total of $177 million with $65 million coming online.

"The DCCC's historic fundraising and grassroots support combined with record candidate fundraising ensures that incredible Democratic candidates will have the resources to share their unique stories and records of service with the voters," said DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luj-n.

The NRCC did not immediately respond for comment on their June fundraising totals.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that the average June contribution figure only applies to online donations.