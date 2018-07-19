Clear

Google's not alone. Europe has been taking on tech companies for decades

Europe has a long history of putting Big Tech under a microscope.The latest example came Wednesday, when the E...

Europe has a long history of putting Big Tech under a microscope.

The latest example came Wednesday, when the European Commission imposed a record -4.34 billion ($5 billion) fine on Google for abusing the dominant market position of its Android smartphone operating system.

The European Union has emerged as a tech battleground because it has developed and applied tough rules on data protection, hate speech, taxation and competition issues.

"When you are a dominant company in Europe, you are subjected to more scrutiny and responsibility," said Nicolas Petit, a professor at the University of Liege and visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution.

Here are some of the biggest flash points.

March, 2004 - Microsoft is fined -497 million ($578 million) by the Commission for breaking antitrust laws by forcing its Windows Media Player on Windows users. The company is ordered to stop the practice.

July, 2006 - Microsoft fined -280.5 million ($326 million) for not complying with the 2004 decision.

February, 2008 - Microsoft fined a further -899 million ($1 billion) for not complying with the 2004 decision. The fine was later reduced to -860 million.

December, 2009 - Microsoft is ordered by the Commission to allow Windows users and computer manufacturers to turn off Internet Explorer and use other browsers.

May, 2009 - Intel is fined -1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) for abusing its dominant position by paying computer makers to delay or even cancel releases of products that contain chips made by rival AMD.

December, 2012 - The Commission fines Philips, LG Electronics, Panasonic and other companies a total of -1.47 billion ($1.7 billion) for running two cartels.

March, 2013 - Microsoft is fined -561 million ($653 million) for not complying with the 2009 Internet Explorer ruling.

May, 2014 - Europe's top court rules that people have the right to be forgotten and search engines like Google must remove certain unwanted links.

August, 2016 - The Commission orders Ireland to recover up to -13 billion ($14.6 billion) in unpaid taxes from Apple.

May, 2017 - Facebook is fined -110 million ($122 million) for misleading European officials about its takeover of messaging service WhatsApp.

June, 2017 - Google is fined a record -2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) for using its search engine to steer internet users towards its own shopping platform.

October, 2017 - The Commission orders Amazon pay unpaid taxes of -250 million ($293 million) after finding that it benefited from an illegal arrangement with Luxembourg.

January, 2018 - The Commission fines Qualcomm -997 million ($1.2 billion) for paying billions to Apple not to use chips made by competitors.

March, 2018 - Europe tells tech companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter to take down terrorist content within an hour of it being flagged or face new legislation and fines.

April, 2018 - The Commission says its investigating Apple's acquisition of music recognition app Shazam.

May, 2018 - Europe's new data protection law, the General Data Protection Regulation, comes into effect, setting up new strict rules for how companies handle personal data.

July, 2018 - Google is hit with a new record -4.34 billion ($5 billion) fine over Android.

