Queen's bravery awards recognize London Bridge attack victims

Eight people involved in the London Bridge terror attack, including two who died, were among those honored for their courage in the UK's annual Civilian Gallantry List on Thursday.

20 people in total were recognized in the 2018 list, which is approved by the Queen.

Three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing dozens of people who were out enjoying a night in London's popular Borough Market area in June 2017.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria and Australian nurse Kirsty Boden were two of eight victims killed during the attack.

Echeverria, was posthumously awarded the George Medal after he fought with knife-wielding terrorists armed only with his skateboard.

Boden, a nurse killed while attempting to help the wounded, received the Queen's Commendation for Bravery.

Florin Morariu, a Romanian baker who used two bread crates to fight off terrorists before hiding members of the public in his bakery, also won the Queen's Commendation for Bravery.

Civilians Ellen Gauntlett and Justin Jones were awarded the Queen's Commendation for Bravery after providing first aid for an injured police officer at the scene.

Three police officers also received awards for their bravery in tackling the terrorists.

British Transport Police Officer Wayne Marques suffered multiple stab wounds while attempting to fend off the terrorists with his baton, earning him the George Medal.

Metropolitan Police Constable Charlie Guenigault won the George Medal after being stabbed repeatedly while attempting to help.

Leon McLeod, a British Transport Police officer, received the Queen's Gallantry Medal, for his actions in helping victims in the aftermath of the attack.