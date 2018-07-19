Trump reveals his 'dream' 2020 opponent

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump says it would be "a dream" to run against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, in an interview that aired Thursday, went on to tell CBS News' Jeff Glor that former President Barack Obama took Biden "out of the garbage heap."

When Glor asked Trump whom he believes his Democratic opponent will be in the next presidential election, the President said, "I dream about Biden, that's a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times, he never got more than 1% and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap and everybody was shocked that he did. I'd love to have it be Biden."

Biden, however, only ran for president twice, in 1988 and 2008.

Biden, a former Democratic senator from Delaware, has not shied away from criticizing Trump, saying recently that the President's news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "beneath the dignity of the office of the president."