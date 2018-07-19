Police: Mom leaves kids in car to visit inmate at correctional facility

Clear
Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Buffalo mother visiting an inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility wound up behind bars herself on Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies said 29-year-old Felicia Maltbie left her children in the car while she visited an inmate in jail. Two Erie County sheriff deputies responded to the Erie County Correctional Facility's parking lot shortly before 7 P.M. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy and a 12-day-old girl in a running vehicle.

The Deputies and Corrections Officers located Maltbie who was in the correctional facility visiting an inmate. Her visit was terminated, and she was taken into custody.

Maltbie was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies also discovered the subject's license is suspended and charged her with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle as well as a vehicle and traffic law violation.

The Deputies concluded their investigation by contacting Child Protective Services where the agency is conducting its investigation.

The children were turned over to the custody of friends and Maltbie was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and held on $250.00 bail.

