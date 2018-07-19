At least four injured after explosion at Army Depot

Crews are on the scene of an explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot.

According to Col. Steven Ledbetter, the commander at Letterkenny, a small explosion and fire in the paint area of Building 350 left four people requiring medical assistance.

Three victims were taken to a Maryland hospital via a medivac in serious condition, and another was taken to Chambersburg Hospital in unknown condition.

Ledbetter said that the next update will come at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Letterkenny Army Depot had posted several messages on their Facebook page this morning with different warnings and updates for employees, but removed them around 9:15 a.m.

According to Herald Mail-Media, Building 350 is the depot's vehicle maintenance shop used to repair and upgrade military vehicles.

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on the explosion:

"My first concern is for the expedient treatment of those injured and the safety of those working or visiting Letterkenny," Gov. Wolf said. "I have been in touch with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which has been working with county emergency officials to be sure the state is doing everything it can to help in this situation.

"First responders have been on the scene since just after the explosion and have advised that it was contained to a warehouse area. I am receiving updates to ensure that all needs are being met."

Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey tweeted out their thoughts to those affected by this morning's incident.