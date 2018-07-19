7-year-old shot while sitting in car in Baltimore dies

7-year-old Taylor Hayes has died weeks after she was shot in the back of a car.

Back on July 5, Hayes was in the back of a car driving through Edmondson Village when she became the victim of gun violence. Since the shooting, she has been in critical condition until she died on Thursday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Loudon Avenue while Hayes was sitting on the passenger side in the back of the car. Baltimore Police say the shots entered the car from the rear, hitting Hayes and leaving another child in the back of the car unharmed.

Darnell Holmes, the driver of the car has been arrested in connection to her death, but no other arrests have been made at this time. Holmes has also been charged with gun and drug-related charges, but they do not believe she is the shooter.

Police do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence, but that it was targeted. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/hopes-for-taylor