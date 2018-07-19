Child wounded by gunshots fired into a house

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting near Fountain Square.
An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer said the child was sitting on a couch watching television just before 3 a.m. when she was hit by a bullet that came through the wall of a home on Renton Street, near the intersection of Rural and Minnesota streets.
Police had been called to the area on a report of gunshots, but callers to 911 were not specific about where the shots came from.
The 4-year-old was hit in the foot by the gunshot. She was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Police found shell casings from a rifle in the street outside the house and say several rounds had been fired. Investigators have not said whether this was a targeted shooting, but officers say they do not believe there is a threat to anyone else in the area.
