Suspect crashes into pond after high-speed chase

Beaverton police say a person led them on a high-speed car chase Wednesday that sent the suspect crashing into a pond.

Officers say the chase started after they responded to a suspicious vehicle/person call at Southwest Erickson and Southwest Larson at 2:15 p.m.

When they approached the suspect, they recognized the person as 26-year-old Chase Larrazabal, who they had tried to arrest last week. Police say that is when Larrazabal took off down Southwest Murray Boulevard.

During that time, Larrazabal tried to ram three police cars and crashed into a Lexus sedan and a Toyota Tacoma before ending up in a pond near Murray and Scholls Ferry Road.

Two women eating lunch at a nearby café say they saw the whole ordeal unfold.

"The vehicle there on the hillside was rolling end over end," Cyndy Banks said. "Next thing we know, the guy punches out the window and starts to swim, gets out the other side, sits down, cops are everywhere."

Police said Larrazabal tried to act like a crash witness but was taken into custody. He and his 35-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

A 66-year-old woman driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Toyota was also taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Larrazabal was released from the hospital Wednesday night and booked into the Washington County Jail on three misdemeanor warrants, assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, elude, reckless driving, hit and run, criminal mischief in the second degree. He is being held on bond.

The female passenger was interviewed and released without any charges.

Southbound Murray Boulevard was temporarily closed as officers investigated the scene.