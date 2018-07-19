Clear
1 person in custody after a 63-year-old woman was found stabbed in the stomach

Cleveland police have one person in custody after a woman was found stabbed in her stomach on Thursday morning....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 1:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cleveland police have one person in custody after a woman was found stabbed in her stomach on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of W. 94th Street and Lorain Avenue for an assault stabbing around 3:10 a.m.

The victim was a 63-year-old woman who was found with a stab wound in the stomach. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with her condition unknown.

Police took one person into custody. No further information was released.

Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
