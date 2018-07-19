Fenton family mourns loss of son, brother; raises $26K for suicide prevention

It's been less than a month since a Fenton man took his own life.

Now, his heartbroken family is keeping his memory alive and helping others along the way.

"He always loved to be around people. It didn't matter who it was, every person who came through the driveway or even if you came through the driveway, he would greet you with a big smile," said Theron Wilson.

Bill Wilson is described by his brother Theron as a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, full of energy, creativity, love and passion.

"He always seemed to be the life of the party. He was the person that when everyone was done laughing, he would be the one laughing a little bit longer," Theron said.

But little did Theron know June 26 his life would change forever.

"My knees just collapsed. I just froze. I didn't know what to think."

That day, Bill took his own life. He had no prior history of mental illness or any warning signs.

"When it happened, I just kinda felt I needed to do something about this," Theron said.

He couldn't change the fact his brother was gone, but what he did do was start talking.

Theron has raised over $26,000 for the Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention in his brother's honor.

"It's happening way too much and I don't want any other family to go through this," he said.

The funds will help with counseling for people who otherwise can't afford it. And while he misses his brother deeply, he knows he's in a better place.

But Theron wants others to know that ending your life does not have to be an option.

"Make a phone call to a random person, just let them know you're thinking about them, just let them know that they matter and you don't know if it really could have made a difference," he said.

The Wilsons are continuing to raise money in Bill's honor.