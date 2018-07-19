Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Trump rips Fed for raising interest rates

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he's "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 3:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he's "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

Scroll for more content...

Breaking with tradition to avoid criticizing the Fed, Trump told CNBC he's worried that the central bank's policies will interfere with the economic recovery.

"I don't really -- I am not happy about it," Trump said in excerpts released by the network.

Even though he's frustrated, Trump said he's "letting them do what they feel is best." He also called Jerome Powell, whom Trump nominated to lead the Fed, a "very good man."

Related: Larry Kudlow: No recession until maybe 2024

The US dollar lost ground against rival currencies following the comments.

Presidents have historically avoided criticizing the Fed, which is designed to be independent from political interference.

Powell has downplayed concerns about Trump's politicizing the Fed.

"We have a long tradition here of conducting policy in a particular way, and that way is independent of all political concerns," Powell said in a radio interview last week with Marketplace.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events