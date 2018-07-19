It's been far too long since we've seen Jennifer Lopez flex her comedy muscles on the big screen, but our wait is almost over.
In Lopez's next film, "Second Act," the trailer for which was released Thursday, she plays a retail worker named Maya who seeks a path more in line with her big dreams and ambitions. Lacking a college degree -- and self-confidence -- Maya's road to a better life seems blocked. That is, until a friend, through somewhat deceitful means, helps Maya score an opportunity she's always hoped would come her way.
The question then becomes how long can she keep up a lie in the name of building the future she always wanted. (Insert your comparisons to the plot of "Maid in Manhattan" here.)
Lopez stars in the film alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leah Remini.
Lopez's last starring role in a comedy film was 2012's "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and 2010's "The Back-up Plan" prior to that.
"Second Act" is scheduled for release this fall.
Related Content
- Jennifer Lopez seeks reinvention in 'Second Act' trailer
- Jennifer Lopez recalls sexual harassment early in her career
- How women over 50 can reinvent their careers
- Jennifer Garner: A lifeline for poor families
- Jennifer Garner embraces being an Oscar meme
- Ripping up the rule book -- how judo reinvented itself for 2018
- Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies too
- Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux anuncian que están separados
- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they've separated
- Jennifer Lawrence reminds everyone she can wear whatever she pleases