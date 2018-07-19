Alisson's transfer to Liverpool 'at a very advanced stage,' says Roma

Roma and Liverpool are "at a very advanced stage" in finalizing the transfer of Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson for a reported $87 million world record fee for a goalkeeper, according to the Italian club's sporting director Monchi.

"First of all I want to say that nothing is finalised yet. Alisson is in Liverpool but the deal is not done yet," Monchi told the Roma website. "If everything goes smoothly, it will be finalized soon."

The 25-year-old Alisson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, his fee eclipsing the $62 million Juventus paid to Parma in 2001 for Gianluigi Buffon and the $46 million Ederson cost Manchester City from Benfica last summer.

Just over a year ago Liverpool signed Mo Salah from Roma for $49 million and given the Egyptian international performances for the English Premier League side -- he scored 32 league goals in 38 games and helped them reach the Champions League final -- Monchi's transfer strategy has come under scrutiny.

"The job of a sporting director is not just to make signings but also to understand what's best for the club at any given time," said Monchi as he reflected on Alisson's transfer.

"Economic factors are important for the club too, not just sporting factors. The offer was way above the market average -- it was very significant.

"We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool in order to come to an agreement. Does it show a lack of ambition? Not for me."

Liverpool has yet to publicly comment on Alisson's transfer.

Alisson, who played in all five of Brazil's World Cup games in the summer, would be the English Premier League side's fourth signing of the summer, following Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaquiri.

He will replace Loris Karius as the club's No.1 goalkeeper with the German having failed to impress between the sticks last season, a campaign which culminated in a calamitous performance in the Champions League final where his errors led to two Real Madrid goals in a 3-1 June defeat in Ukraine.

Goalkeeper has a problematic position for Liverpool in recent years -- neither Karius nor Simon Mignolet have made a big impact -- and the club will hope that the signing of Alisson will help its quest to improve on last season's fourth-place finish.

