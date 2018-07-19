Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

URGENT - White House says Trump 'disagrees' with Putin suggestion to interrogate Americans

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump now disagrees with a proposal raised by his Russian counterpart to interrogate Americ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump now disagrees with a proposal raised by his Russian counterpart to interrogate Americans in exchange for assistance in the US-Russia probe, the White House said on Thursday, another reversal in a week of cleanup following a maligned summit with Vladimir Putin. "It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events