Teen Rescued After Being Trapped Beneath Rock Partially Loses Arm

A 15-year-old boy lost part of his arm Wednesday after he was trapped beneath a "cooler-sized" rock in Laguna Beach....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 15-year-old boy lost part of his arm Wednesday after he was trapped beneath a "cooler-sized" rock in Laguna Beach.

The boy somehow got trapped around 3:30 p.m. when his right arm and part of his leg became stuck under the rock near Emerald Bay beach, authorities said.

Using extrication air bags, a dozen firefighters worked to free the teen, who lost part of his arm above his right elbow, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

He was freed just after 4 p.m. and transported by helicopter to UC Irvine Medical Center.

Local resident Mac Chapel told KCBS climbing on those rocks is a popular but dangerous area activity.

"You can walk and there's tide pools and stuff. It's that initial, maybe like, 200 yards where you're climbing out where it's a treacherous kind of rock climb," said Chapel.

Authorities said the boy had been walking in the area with another 15-year-old boy.

Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
