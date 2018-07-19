Circuit Court nomination pulled moments before vote over racially insensitive writing

The White House withdrew the nomination of Circuit Court hopeful Ryan Bounds on Thursday, moments before the nominee was to face his Senate confirmation vote and after South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott raised concerns.
Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said the White House is withdrawing Bounds because of writings while he was at Stanford University that are considered racially insensitive.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
