Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Friends remember newlyweds killed in crash

Two young people died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Allegan County, just weeks after they were married.Wedne...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two young people died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Allegan County, just weeks after they were married.

Scroll for more content...

Wednesday, some of their friends told FOX 17 about Logan and Hannah Allbaugh's fairytale relationship.

The couple was married on June 23rd at the home of a childhood friend in Allegan County. They died just a few blocks away when their car was hit by a driver who apparently blew through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township.

"They fed off of each other in such a way that made everyone happy," said Lloyd Haskin. "They were inclusive, but protective, and strong and weak when they needed to be."

Friends say they are still in shock and the news is still settling in.

"They were the perfect couple," said Derek Rice, Hannah's childhood friend. "They'll never be another couple like them. They were full of love and care and supported each other."

A memorial service has not yet been set. The crash is still under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events