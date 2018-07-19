Watchdog says lack of EPA oversight helped cause 'catastrophic' Flint water crisis

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of the Inspector General strongly criticizes the local, state and federal government's response to the Flint water crisis in 2015 and 2016.

Scroll for more content...

The report claims that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality failed to comply to two Lead and Copper Rule requirements, and that the EPA issued an emergency order seven months after it had the "authority and sufficient information" to do so, according to a news release from the EPA OIG's office.

"While oversight authority is vital, its absence can contribute to a catastrophic situation," EPA Inspector General Arthur A. Elkins said in a news release. "This report urges the EPA to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water programs now so that the agency can act quickly in times of emergency."

The EPA OIG's office began investigating the agency's handling of the crisis in October 2016, 10 months after the agency issued an emergency order criticizing Michigan state and local government's handling of the crisis and ordering specific actions be taken to address the public health threat, according to an EPA report.

But the EPA's emergency order announcing that it would help with the crisis on January 21, 2016, came seven months after an EPA staffer wrote a memo expressing concern about the water in Flint and 11 months after an EPA official first expressed concern about high levels of lead in a woman's Flint home, according to emails released by the state of Michigan.

After being contacted by Flint resident LeeAnn Walters, the EPA connected Walters with scientist Miguel Del Toral. He began investigating the water circumstances in Flint and wrote a memo highlighting preliminary findings of "serious concerns for residents" and "violations" of federal regulations that he sent to EPA's Region 5 Director Susan Hedman.

A month after the EPA issued an emergency order at the beginning of 2016, Hedman resigned from her post.

Obama's EPA administrator Gina McCarthy and Hedman both denied any wrongdoing when testifying in front of Congress about the administration's handling of the crisis in 2016.

The crisis

Flint's water contamination problems stemmed from the local government's decision to join a local coalition of governments in taking water from a new pipeline from Lake Huron to Flint in order to reduce water costs. While that pipeline was under construction, the city turned to the Flint River as a water source in 2014. Soon after the switch, residents started noticing issues with the water.

It was the state government's decision to switch the water source. After the town declared a financial state of emergency in 2011, the state government took budgetary control.

Residents thought the color and smell of the water was caused by sewage, but it was actually lead. The Flint River is highly corrosive: 19 times more so than the Lake Huron supply, according to researchers from Virginia Tech.

The Michigan State Department of Environmental Quality wasn't treating the Flint River water with an anti-corrosive agent, in violation of federal law, according to a class action lawsuit. This caused the water to erode the iron water mains, which turned the water color brown.

But because half of the service lines to Flint homes were made of lead and the water wasn't being properly treated, lead began leaching into the water supply as well.

Tests taken in 2015 by the EPA and Virginia Tech indicated dangerous levels of lead in the water at Flint residents' homes.