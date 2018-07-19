Clear

Missoula man pleads not guilty to assaulting Special Olympian

A Missoula man who has been charged with assaulting a Special Olympian says he didn't do it.Paul Ekstedt plead...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 4:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 4:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Missoula man who has been charged with assaulting a Special Olympian says he didn't do it.

Scroll for more content...

Paul Ekstedt pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a weapon during a Thursday appearance in Missoula District Court. Ekstedt is accused of assaulting Montana Special Olympics ambassador Gary Fuller on June 14th.

Fuller and a group of friends were leaving a home to go out to eat dinner, when, according to several witnesses, Ekstedt approached Fuller and hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

One of Fuller's friends identified Ekstedt as Fuller's assailant, and that there had been no confrontation between the two prior to the incident. However, she also said that Ekstedt had been acting "strange" for the last week and a half before the assault.

Ekstedt was found nearby and according to court documents, officers had reason to believe that he was under the influence of an "unknown intoxicating substance."

There is still no word on a possible motive for the attack.

Ekstedt is scheduled to be back in court on August 23rd.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 101°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events