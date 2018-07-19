Missing Florida diver's body found

The body of a missing diver who attempted to free dive at the Eagle's Nest on Wednesday night has been recovered.

Scroll for more content...

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible drowning of Said Marjane, 20, at the Eagle's Nest, located on property north of Weeki Wachee Springs, on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Marjane and five friends arrived at Eagle's nest at 3:00 p.m. During the course of several hours after arriving, the six of them completed between 15-20 free dives.

During the last dive, Marjane told friends he was going to attempt a max breath dive to see how long he could stay submerged. Marjane descended with another diver, Jacob Fernandez, for safety.

Fernandez said he descended to a depth of 80 feet before returning to the surface. When Marjane failed to resurface, his friends began to dive in search of him.

They called 911 after they were unable to locate him after a few minutes.

Patrol deputies and fire rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were not immediately able to locate Marjane.

A few hours later a civilian dive team responded and located Marjane at a depth of 150 feet.

The divers brought Marjane to the surface where he was pronounced deceased by the medical staff on scene.

Marjane's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Leesburg.

The investigation remains active.

ABC Action News has reported previously on divers that have died in the caves, including the death of a diver in January of 2018.