It's a summer of love over on Netflix

Matt Brodlie, director of original films at Netflix, knows that along with warm weather comes romance.

"People like having summer romances," he laughed. "You don't often talk about a 'winter romance' or 'autumn romance.'"

With that in mind, the streaming giant has been playing cupid over the summer.

From "Set It Up" -- two employees set up their workaholic superiors -- to "Alex Strangelove" -- about a teen whose quest to lose his virginity sends him on a journey to uncover his sexuality -- Netflix is serving up a varied romantic slate, Brodlie told CNN.

"There all really fun and they are all really different," he said. "We've got different takes on them all, so they hopefully will hit in a broad way."

Brodlie said Netflix is aiming for one shared quality in all its romantic originals.

"Our whole goal is to provide films that we think people will enjoy watching," he said. "We want [the films] to be satisfying, we want them to sometimes be challenging too, but we do want them to be enjoyable."

Here's a selection of what Netflix is offering for your love queue:

"Set It Up"

Plot: In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.

Stars: Taye Diggs, Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and Lucy Liu

Relationship status with Netflix: Currently streaming

"Alex Strangelove"

Plot: High school senior Alex Truelove's plan to lose his virginity to lovable girlfriend, Claire, goes awry when he meets the equally lovable, Elliot.

Stars: Daniel Doheny, Madeline Weinstein, Antonio Marziale

Relationship status with Netflix: Currently streaming

"The Kissing Booth"

Plot: When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Stars: Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi

Relationship status with Netflix: Currently streaming

"Catching Feelings"

Plot: Amid growing tensions in their marriage, a Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their lives upended by a famous, hard-partying author.

Stars: Kagiso Lediga, Pearl Thusi and Akin Omotoso

Relationship status with Netflix: Currently streaming

"Us and Them"

Plot: Two strangers meet on a train and form a bond that evolves over the years. After a separation, they reconnect and reflect on their love for each other.

Stars: Jing Boran, Zhou Dongyu and Zhuangzhuang Tian

Relationship status with Netflix: Currently streaming

"Like Father"

Plot: After she's left at the altar, a workaholic advertising executive ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father.

Stars: Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer and Seth Rogen

Relationship status with Netflix: Starts streaming August 3

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society"

Plot: A writer bonds with the eccentric residents of Guernsey when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the WWII German occupation. Based on the historical novel of the same name by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows.

Stars: Lily James, Michiel Huisman and Penelope Wilton

Relationship status with Netflix: Starts streaming August 10

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Plot: Lara Jean's love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she's ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out. The movie is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jenny Han.

Stars: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish

Relationship status with Netflix: Starts streaming August 17