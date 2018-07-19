Former OSU wrestler says Richard Strauss molested him in late 1970s, earliest such allegation

A former Ohio State University wrestler said he was molested by Dr. Richard Strauss in the late 1970s, the earliest such allegation against the doctor.

Former wrestling team captain David Mulvin told CNN he shared his experience with his friends in a bar one night, against the backdrop of the growing awareness of sexual assault that has been spurred by the #MeToo movement.

Mulvin did not tell his coaches, but said he told an attending physician at a student health center what happened during the encounter with Strauss.

Mulvin, who wrestled for OSU from 1975 to 1979, said he could not remember the name of the physician.

Over the past weeks, several former OSU athletes have publicly claimed Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005, sexually abused them under the guise of a medical examination.

The university said it remains "actively committed to uncovering what may have happened and what university leaders at the time may have known" about Strauss' actions. The statement was released Tuesday night in response to two class action lawsuits against the university and related to Strauss.

"We are aware of reports that individuals at the university did not respond appropriately during that era," the statement said. "These allegations are troubling and are a critical focus of the current investigation."

Mulvin said he was a sophomore or junior when he went to see Strauss because of a burn from his athletic supporter, which wrestlers use to protect their genitals.

Mulvin said Strauss physically examined his genitals for approximately 20 minutes, before finally asking him, "'does this thing work?' And I said 'yeah it works for my girlfriend.'"

Mulvin said at that point he got up off the table and said, "I'm all through here" and left.

Mulvin went to the student health center because the burn had become infected, something he had experienced in the past, and he knew that a prescription cream was needed.

He saw one of the health center physicians and wasn't going to bring up what had just happened to him, but the doctor asked why he was there and not with Strauss.

He explained how Strauss examined his private area for 20 minutes and told the doctor he thought Strauss was trying to get him excited.

Mulvin said the attending physician replied "that seems really odd. ... It's not normal."

Mulvin remembered the doctor saying he would pass that information along and would make a note of that.

Mulvin does not know if the physician followed up.

Mulvin said he and the other wrestlers talked about Strauss' odd behavior but they never told the coaches.

He also remembered writing to his girlfriend about it at the time.

Mulvin recalled a few months ago reading a newspaper article about an investigation into Dr. Strauss. He said to himself, "shit, I don't believe it. "

Mulvin said he feels vindicated, and it now confirms what he always believed: "he really did molest me."

Mulvin said he has not contacted investigators about his experience.