Can Democrats stay out of the Russia trap in Supreme Court fight?

From party leaders to the progressive challengers trying to uproot them, there's at least one thing uniting most Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterms: When it comes to Russian election interference, let special counsel Robert Mueller's indictments do the talking.

Voters "are not asking me about Russian bots, OK," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat up for re-election in Minnesota this year, said at a liberal conference back in May. "They're asking me about soybean exports."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the speaker's gavel back in her sights, has offered up similar warnings and tried to quell calls from within her ranks for Trump's impeachment. Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the Senate, has also sought to steer the party's focus away from President Donald Trump and All Things Russia.

For the most part, Democrats on the front lines this fall say they're on board, poised to keep their focus on bread and butter (and soy, at least in the Midwest) questions. But in weeks like this one, it's easy to see how that discipline -- and the required balancing act - could fall apart.

Which brings us to Wednesday's news, as first reported by CNN's Manu Raju, that Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "expressed his desire (in March 2016) to overturn a three-decade-old Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of an independent counsel."

His remarks came during a discussion at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. Asked to name a decision he thought should be ditched, Kavanaugh said he'd like to the "put the final nail" in Morrison v. Olson, a 1988 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of a now-defunct federal statute creating independent counsels.

Though the statute has expired, Kavanaugh's opinions on executive power -- as heard at AEI and read, as an example, in the Minnesota Law Review -- are concerning to Democrats worried about a potential Trump challenge to Justice Department regulations governing Mueller.

It's worth noting two things here:

Kavanaugh's comments are more than two years old. Circumstances have changed. The Mueller probe, unlike Ken Starr's (which Kavanaugh worked on) has different stakes. There is no reason to believe Kavanaugh has changed his mind or leanings, and if his breathless paean to Trump on the night of his unveiling is any indication, it's difficult to imagine him backing Mueller -- or anyone -- over the President.

Which bring us back to the fundamental thing: Whether Democrats can keep their focus on a potentially winning issue, like the future of Roe v. Wade, and avoid a partisan slap fight over Russia-adjacent questions -- which, in turn, makes it a preview of how and if they might react to similar worries and temptations closer to Election Day.

(Schumer and New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker have already called for Kavanaugh to recuse himself, if confirmed, from any cases involving the Mueller investigation. It's unclear how much more energy they'll direct to the issue.)

Like with midterm strategy, the consensus on the political left when it comes to Kavanaugh is actually pretty simple. There isn't much internal dissent. If Senate Democrats and activists can turn the hearings and vote into a referendum on abortion rights, the logic goes, they stand a sliver of a chance of blocking Kavanaugh's ascent.

A partisan slap fight over Trump's legitimacy, on the other hand, is generally viewed as a losing proposition -- particularly given the need to keep Democrats in lockstep opposition while bringing into the fold at least one Republican.

Democrats have mapped out a road to (potential) victory, now and in November. The question now: Can they keep their hands on the wheel?