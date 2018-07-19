Grand jury indicts 4 in shooting death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion

A Broward County grand jury has indicted four men in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion last month in Florida.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Jahseh Onfroy, was killed in an apparent robbery in broad daylight as he left a Deerfield Beach motorsports store on June 18, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Two of the suspects -- Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach, and Michael Boatwright, 22, of Fort Lauderdale -- are in custody.

Williams and Boatwright were being held without bond, according to online records. Their public defenders could not be reached Thursday.

Authorities are still searching for Trayvon Newsome, 20, of Fort Lauderdale and Robert Allen, 22 of Lauderhill, the sheriff's office said.

The four were each charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, according to the indictment handed down Wednesday.

Boatwright and Newsome were the two armed suspects who confronted the 20-year-old rapper when he was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said. Boatwright discharged the weapon, killing Onfroy, according to the indictment.

Williams was arrested two days after the killing. Boatwright was arrested on July 5 on unrelated drug charges, and last week, detectives served him an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while he was in custody at the county's main jail.

Police were initially looking for two men in connection with the shooting, a sheriff's spokesperson said at the time, but since launching the investigation, police made two arrests and announced they were seeking a second unidentified gunman, as well as Allen, who was initially named as a person of interest.

Allen was also the subject of a felony warrant charging him with flakka possession, carrying a concealed firearm and a probation violation, police said this month.

XXXTentacion was born in Plantation, Florida, and skyrocketed to fame after his song, "Look at Me," went viral on social media and SoundCloud in 2016.

He was featured in XXL magazine's 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His latest album "?" premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March, according to Billboard.

Several rappers took to social media to mourn the rising rapper's death last month, including Big Sean and Kanye West.