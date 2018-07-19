People hospitalized after Missouri tourist boat incident

Crews from multiple Missouri agencies are on the scene of a mass casualty incident with a "tourist-type boat involved," the Stone County Fire Department said in a statement.
Several people were taken to a hospital, the department said, without elaborating on their conditions.
The incident took place on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Divers are on scene, officials said.
Developing story -- more to come
