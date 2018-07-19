UK's May sets stage for Brexit battle over Northern Ireland as she rejects 'unworkable' EU border plan

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to tell the European Union that the UK will never accept a border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain, and that its leaders must "evolve" their position in Brexit talks.

In a speech in Belfast Friday, May is expected to criticize the EU's backstop proposal whereby Northern Ireland would remain in line with European rules and regulations, even if mainland Britain did not as "unworkable."

The proposal, if implemented, would effectively create a border down the Irish Sea between the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

"The economic and constitutional dislocation of a formal 'third country' customs border within our own country is something I will never accept and I believe no British Prime Minister could ever accept," May will say in the speech at Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

Perhaps most importantly, it is something the Democratic Unionist Party -- the right-wing Northern Irish party which is currently propping up May's minority Conservative government in Westminster -- has vowed not to accept.

At the same time however, May will say the notion of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the the Republic of Ireland, which will remain an EU member after the UK officially exits in 2019, is almost inconceivable and would be unworkable for the thousands who cross between the UK and Ireland every day, as well as businesses which operate on both sides of the border.

Referring to a White Paper on Brexit published by the government last week, May will say London has laid out its position and now it was time "for the EU to respond."

"Not simply to fall back onto previous positions which have already been proven unworkable. But to evolve their position in kind. And, on that basis, I look forward to resuming constructive discussions," May will say.

There are fears a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU after the UK leaves in March 2019, could cause a return to the violence which plagued the region for much of the 20th century.

Chaos at home

May's defiant challenge to EU leaders belies the weakness of her position. She only narrowly avoided defeat on a key Brexit bill this week, as rifts widened within her Conservative Party between pro-EU and pro-Brexit MPs.

The pro-EU faction was furious that, earlier in the week, May's government had made a number of concessions to the Brexit-supporting faction, and introduced an amendment to a Brexit bill that was only defeated by six votes, several of which came from the opposition benches.

Earlier this month two of May's top Cabinet ministers -- Brexit secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- quit over what they see as a watering-down of the UK's blueprint for leaving the European Union.

While May moved quickly to replace both men, she also accepted a number of key demands by hardline anti-EU Conservatives which many saw as undermining the original Chequers agreement -- a plan for a Brexit strategy hatched at May's official country residence 10 days ago.

Uncertainty abroad

Speaking ahead of May's speech, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said it was "a matter of urgency to agree on legally operative backstop for Ireland and Northern Ireland (as) an all-weather insurance policy."

"Our challenge will be to find common ground between the fundamental principles that define the EU, and the UK positions," he added.

Following the meeting with Barnier, new UK Brexit secretary Dominic Raab rejected suggestions the UK's position "hangs by a thread," and said "we're getting ready at home for the domestic preparations that we're making."

"We've only got 12 weeks really left to nail down the details of the agreement," he added. "I think as you get closer to the line, the preparations need to be intensified."

But he conceded that some of those preparations are for a potential "no deal" Brexit, whereby the UK will leave the EU without a plan in place. Such a deal could wreak havoc on the UK's relationship with its biggest export market, leaving it with no arrangements on staying in or having access to the customs union and single market.

In a communique to member states this week, the EU warned "there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached."

"Contingency planning for the worst possible outcome is not a sign of mistrust in the negotiations," it said. "The Commission is devoting very significant resources and committing great efforts to achieve an agreement. This remains our goal. However, the outcome of negotiations cannot be predicted."