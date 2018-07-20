Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension at Mercedes

Reigning Formula One constructors' champion Mercedes has locked down its options for next season's starting grid by securing the signature of Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

The deal will see Bottas compete for Mercedes for a third season, with an option for a further year in 2020.

It also comes the day after four-time champion Lewis Hamilton signed a lucrative two-year deal with the German outfit.

"I enjoy working with the team, and also being teammates with Lewis -- we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes," said 28-year-old Finn.

"This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward -- and I believe that there is still more to come.

"We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving."

Bottas joined Mercedes from Williams in 2017 to replace retiring world champion Nico Rosberg.

He finished third in the drivers' standings last season after wins in Russia, Austria and Abu Dhabi, but the top of the podium has so far eluded him this year having finished runner-up on four occasions.

Bottas, alongside Hamilton, helped Mercedes secure its fourth straight constructors championship in 2017, although the pair currently trail Ferrari in this season's standings.

"We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it's good to have the future clear for everybody -- it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight," Bottas added.

"Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well."

The F1 championship resumes this weekend in the German town of Hockenheim, something of a home race for Mercedes.

"Valtteri's performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers' championship at the moment," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"I am very excited to keep Valtteri in the team and look forward to celebrating many more successes with him."