Macron to fire senior aide who violently struck May Day protester

French President Emmanuel Macron's office has begun dismissal proceedings against a senior security adviser who is under investigation for beating up a protester at a May Day demonstration.

Video footage from the protest showed Alexandre Benalla lifting a protester off the ground by his neck and covering the man's mouth before striking him over the head with his fist.

"The presidency decided to start Alexandre Benalla's dismissal procedure after new facts that could constitute misdemeanor were brought to the president's attention," the -lys-e Palace said in a statement Friday.

Bruno Badre, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor, confirmed Benalla was currently being questioned by police as part of the assault inquiry.

Bernalla had already been suspended for 15 days by the -lys-e Palace before its latest step was announced.

Government minister Julien Denormandie called Benalla's behavior "unacceptable" on Thursday.

Benalla had been invited to observe the demonstrations alongside France's riot police for the protests on May 1 in Paris.

Activist Taha Bouhafs, who was demonstrating at the protest, captured the incident on his phone.

In an interview with France's SUD Radio on Thursday, Bouhafs said the protest, which was organized in the capital's Latin Quarter, went from a "convivial" atmosphere to a violent one after riot police used tear gas on the crowd and began hitting people with batons.

Bouhafs said he had seen Benalla at various moments throughout the protest wearing a police armband and assumed he was a policeman or a member of special security forces. "I never thought he was someone who worked with Emmanuel Macron," Bouhafs said.

When the 21-year-old saw Benalla grab a woman by the neck and attack an already "neutralized" male protester, he decided to confront him on camera.

"He was very aggressive. There was no reason for this violence. The man was not dangerous, he was on the ground and begging him to stop. Everyone around him, me included, asked Alexandre Benalla to stop. I said, 'Stop! Stop!' Then he stopped and I got closer and filmed his face and said, 'Look at this face. He did this.' And then he fled."