Clear

Amy Powell fired as president of Paramount Television

Viacom has fired Paramount Television President Amy Powell.In a memo to employees, Paramount Chairman Jim Gian...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 8:14 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 8:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Viacom has fired Paramount Television President Amy Powell.

Scroll for more content...

In a memo to employees, Paramount Chairman Jim Gianopulos said "multiple individuals" came forward about comments Powell allegedly made while at work. He said the company investigated and decided to terminate her employment.

"While it is incredibly difficult to part ways with a valued member of our community, it is imperative that we uphold our values and ensure that all employees feel safe and included in the workplace," Gianopulos said in the memo.

It is unclear what Powell is alleged to have said. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Powell denied the report.

"There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting - or in any setting," Powell said in a statement to TheWrap. "The facts will come out and I will be vindicated."

Related: Texas Instruments CEO resigns over 'personal behavior'

Gianopulos said the company will begin looking for her replacement immediately.

Paramount Television is the television arm of Viacom's Paramount Pictures. It produces such shows as Amazon's "Jack Ryan" and EPIX's "Berlin Station," according to its website.

-- Molly Shiels contributed to this report

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events