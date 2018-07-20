Clear

Jinger Duggar welcomes baby girl

The Duggar family has a new addition.Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, former professional soccer player, J...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 1:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 1:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Duggar family has a new addition.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, former professional soccer player, Jeremy Vuolo, wecomed a baby girl on Thursday. This is the first child for the couple.

The new parents named their daughter, Felicity Nicole.

"God is so kind," the couple said in a statement on their website. "Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

Duggar Vuolo is the fourth daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who rose to fame on their TLC reality show, "19 Kids and Counting."

Duggar Vuolo currently stars on the the spin-off show, "Counting On." She and her husband became engaged on their reality show in 2016 and saved their first kiss for their wedding day.

