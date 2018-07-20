Clear

Buffalo mother charged with manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

The mother of a Buffalo toddler is being charged in connection with her son's death.Keona Owens has been arres...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The mother of a Buffalo toddler is being charged in connection with her son's death.

Keona Owens has been arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with the shaking and beating death of her 2-year-old son, Xavion Hazzard.

Earlier this week, Owens' boyfriend, Bashar Hall, was charged with manslaughter in connection with Hazzard's death.

Owens told 7 Eyewitness News earlier this week she forgave her boyfriend following what happened, and called it an "accident."

The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
