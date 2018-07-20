The mother of a Buffalo toddler is being charged in connection with her son's death.
Scroll for more content...
Keona Owens has been arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with the shaking and beating death of her 2-year-old son, Xavion Hazzard.
Earlier this week, Owens' boyfriend, Bashar Hall, was charged with manslaughter in connection with Hazzard's death.
Owens told 7 Eyewitness News earlier this week she forgave her boyfriend following what happened, and called it an "accident."
Related Content
- Buffalo mother charged with manslaughter in death of 2-year-old
- Mother and baby die mysteriously, 2-year-old survives
- Mother convicted of murder, 15 other charges after 2-year-old child given lethal dose of codeine
- 'Swatting' suspect faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting by police
- 2-year-old drowns in pool
- Armed robbery inside taxicab in Buffalo
- Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 3 month-old baby
- Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of mother, son
- Man shoots neighbor, abducts 2-year-old son after argument with mother
- UPDATE: Police identify suspect in mother's death