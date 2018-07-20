Sheriff's Office identifies woman struck by lightning

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman hit by lightning while at Country Thunder as 22-year-old Brittney Prehn of Illinois.

The Sheriff's Office says Pehn was unconscious when they were called out to the campground around 12:30 a.m. She was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center with serious injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Updated: 8:39 a.m. July 20, 2018

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman who was hit by lightning while at Country Thunder.

Deputies were called to the campground around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to investigators, the woman was seriously hurt and was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center for treatment. She did not have identification on her.

The woman is described as being around 18 to 22 years old, having a small build and brown hair. She was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark jean shorts, and brown cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: 5:44 a.m. July 20, 2018

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says a woman was struck by lightning while on the Country Thunder grounds in the Town of Twin Lakes.

Deputies were called to the scene at the country music festival around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.