Clear

Annual sand sculpting festival set to take place on Revere Beach

Revere Beach is gearing up for its 15th International Sand Sculpting Festival.The annual festival, which attra...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Revere Beach is gearing up for its 15th International Sand Sculpting Festival.

Scroll for more content...

The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators, is scheduled to take place from July 20-22 and will feature some of the world's top sculptors. Competition kicked off Wednesday as sculptors begin crafting their works of art.

The weekend experience will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a fireworks show Saturday night, along with a Kids Zone and amusement rides for the family. It will be hosted by a nonprofit organization, called the Revere Beach Partnership, and admission is free and open to the public.

A small portion of the competitors have been invited from all around the world, and these acclaimed sculptors have the opportunity to compete for a cash prize.

Revere Beach can be accessed via the Blue Line and the contest offers free parking along Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events