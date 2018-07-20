Clear

Woman struck by lightning identified

A woman was struck by lightning Thursday evening at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The woman was holding her cellphone when she was hit. A bolt struck her in the ear and went through her body.

The woman, 22-year-old Brittney N. Prehn, of Illinois, was identified Friday morning.

She was seriously injured and was taken to Northern Illinois Medical

Center for treatment and has since been moved to Loyola University Medical Center.

