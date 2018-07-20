Clear

Israel launches 'wide-scale attack' against Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force launched a "wide-scale attack" against Hamas military targets in Gaza on Friday, according to a...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Israeli Air Force launched a "wide-scale attack" against Hamas military targets in Gaza on Friday, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Scroll for more content...

The Israel Defense Forces said the attack was in response to a shooting attack carried out against its soldiers earlier in the day as Palestinian protesters gathered along the fence that separates Israel and Gaza.

Four Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces during the weekly protest on Friday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

There is no word yet on any casualties suffered in the shooting attack on Israeli soldiers.

Tension along the fence has been simmering for months, at times erupting into violence.

Recent weeks have also seen a sharp increase in arson attacks in Israel from balloons and kites launched from Gaza.

Israel has been accused of using excessive force against Palestinian protesters, an allegation its leaders have denied.

Israel claims Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, is orchestrating the protests, and Israel has sharply tightened restrictions on the flow of goods into the coastal enclave.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events