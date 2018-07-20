Clear

Fire erupts in La Jolla canyon

Crews are responding on the ground and in the air to a brush fire in a canyon in La Jolla.The fire was reporte...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 4:59 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 4:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews are responding on the ground and in the air to a brush fire in a canyon in La Jolla.

Scroll for more content...

The fire was reported shortly before 12 p.m. in a canyon off the 5600 block of Rutgers Road, just east of La Jolla Mesa Drive.

Crews on the ground are battling the blaze as it burns near numerous homes, while at least one helicopter has dropped water on the flames.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events